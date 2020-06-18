78-6880 Keaupuni Street

Amenities

Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Blue Hawaii is a thirty two hundred square ft. property providing a great experience for family and friends. This expansive well-appointed home is perfect for a large group. Because of the size of this property, you have the space to entertain both inside and out. The large infinity edge pool is surrounded by a barbecue, large seating area, chaise loungers, an outside eating area that seats twelve or more, and even a private area to relax with a book.



This home offers a beautiful view and cool breezes! The house is in an amazing location; it's just a ten to fifteen minute or less drive to the well-known Magic Sands beach, the famous snorkeling spot Kahaluu beach, or the popular Coconut Grove market place in the heart of Kona. It is also within ½ mile from the Kona Golf Course and Country Club, rated one of the best golf clubs on the island. A quick 10 minute drive South bound will take you to the untouched Captain Cook.



The house has a fully stocked gourmet kitchen with a gas cook top stove, double oven, dishwasher, and everything you need to prepare a delicious meal. Off of the kitchen is a dining area that seats 8 along with 4 chairs along the kitchen bar.



The spacious lanai has direct access from most of the rooms thru giant sliding glass panel picture windows. The lanai has additional covered dining area for 10 and has loungers and sofas so that everyone can enjoy the spectacular sunsets or just relax by the pool. The outdoor bar refrigerator means no one even has to go inside for cold drinks. Two of the bedrooms even offer their own private walk-out entrance to the lanai.



The home includes three bedrooms, a bonus room with two twin beds that can be made into a king bed, and a media room with a queen bed. The bonus room and media room provide privacy accessed through their own separate doors and the media room provides direct access to the lanai. There are also three and half bathrooms including a large master suite. All three bedrooms have their own private ensuites. This configuration provides a total of 5 sleeping areas in addition to a hideabed in the living room to accommodate extra guests. A pack and play sleeping playpen with mattress and bedding is also included as well as baby monitors with a range up to a thousand feet.



The private pool area has an outdoor dining area, lounge chairs, sectional sofa and a very large gas BBQ grill. You can spend your days cooling off in the pool and your evenings floating under the stars.



Beach chairs, beach towels, snorkeling equipment, kid's life jackets, and pool toys are also included.



Make this property your family's future personal resort for many years to come!



Although many guests, as mentioned in their reviews, have said it is not needed, note that ***This property is not equipped with A/C***



No Pets Allowed



