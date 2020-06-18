All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Find more places like 78-6880 Keaupuni Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
/
78-6880 Keaupuni Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78-6880 Keaupuni Street

78-6880 Keaupuni Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahaluu-Keauhou
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

78-6880 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-6880 Keaupuni Street · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Blue Hawaii is a thirty two hundred square ft. property providing a great experience for family and friends. This expansive well-appointed home is perfect for a large group. Because of the size of this property, you have the space to entertain both inside and out. The large infinity edge pool is surrounded by a barbecue, large seating area, chaise loungers, an outside eating area that seats twelve or more, and even a private area to relax with a book.

This home offers a beautiful view and cool breezes! The house is in an amazing location; it's just a ten to fifteen minute or less drive to the well-known Magic Sands beach, the famous snorkeling spot Kahaluu beach, or the popular Coconut Grove market place in the heart of Kona. It is also within ½ mile from the Kona Golf Course and Country Club, rated one of the best golf clubs on the island. A quick 10 minute drive South bound will take you to the untouched Captain Cook.

The house has a fully stocked gourmet kitchen with a gas cook top stove, double oven, dishwasher, and everything you need to prepare a delicious meal. Off of the kitchen is a dining area that seats 8 along with 4 chairs along the kitchen bar.

The spacious lanai has direct access from most of the rooms thru giant sliding glass panel picture windows.  The lanai has additional covered dining area for 10 and has loungers and sofas so that everyone can enjoy the spectacular sunsets or just relax by the pool.  The outdoor bar refrigerator means no one even has to go inside for cold drinks. Two of the bedrooms even offer their own private walk-out entrance to the lanai.

The home includes three bedrooms,  a bonus room with two twin beds that can be made into a king bed, and a media room with a queen bed.  The bonus room and media room provide privacy accessed through their own separate doors and the media room provides direct access to the lanai.  There are also three and half bathrooms including a large master suite. All three bedrooms have their own private ensuites.  This configuration provides a total of 5 sleeping areas  in addition to a hideabed in the living room to accommodate extra guests.  A pack and play sleeping playpen with mattress and bedding is also included as well as baby monitors with a range up to a thousand feet.

The private pool area has an outdoor dining area, lounge chairs, sectional sofa and a very large gas BBQ grill. You can spend your days cooling off in the pool and your evenings floating under the stars.

Beach chairs, beach towels, snorkeling equipment, kid's life jackets, and pool toys are also included.

Make this property your family's future personal resort for many years to come!

Although many guests, as mentioned in their reviews, have said it is not needed, note that ***This property is not equipped with A/C***

TA-039-641-1904-01
STVR-19-360370 / NUC-19-1330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have any available units?
78-6880 Keaupuni Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have?
Some of 78-6880 Keaupuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6880 Keaupuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
78-6880 Keaupuni Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6880 Keaupuni Street pet-friendly?
No, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street offer parking?
No, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street does not offer parking.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have a pool?
Yes, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street has a pool.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have accessible units?
No, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6880 Keaupuni Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-6880 Keaupuni Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78-6880 Keaupuni Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahaluu-Keauhou 2 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with ParkingKahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Pool
Kahaluu-Keauhou Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Kalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity