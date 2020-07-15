All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Find more places like 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
/
78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301

78-6800 Alii Drive · (808) 339-3649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahaluu-Keauhou
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

78-6800 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Kahaluu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
UNFURNISHED SPACIOUS 2/2 PLUS LOFT IN KONA SURF AND RACQUET - Spacious Top Floor Corner Unit with Loft and Wrap-Around Lanai - Golf Course View! This unit offers two bed / 2 baths, PLUS A LOFT, in a living area of 1,188 sq.ft. With 324 sq.ft. of wrap-around covered lanai. High vaulted ceilings throughout the unit, which creates a sense of spaciousness. Many windows invite natural light and comfortable breezes from the ocean nearby. Loft space is a bonus space, could be an additional sleeping area. Amenities include Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, and BBQ area.* Access to a small beach nearby.*

Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.712% GE Tax and Utilities.
Water and the Internet included.
6 Month Minimum Lease Required.
UNIT IS UNFURNISHED
***1 Parking Space

Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.

To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at www.whpmkona.com/vacancies. Click the Apply Now tab to view requirements.

West Hawaii Property Management, LLC
74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us at #808.339.3649 to get a property address and show times available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4497086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have any available units?
78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have?
Some of 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 currently offering any rent specials?
78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 pet-friendly?
No, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 offer parking?
Yes, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 offers parking.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have a pool?
Yes, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 has a pool.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have accessible units?
No, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahaluu-Keauhou 1 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou 2 Bedrooms
Kahaluu-Keauhou 3 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Balconies
Kahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalaoa, HIHolualoa, HI
Waikoloa Village, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity