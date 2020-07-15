78-6800 Alii Dr, 7-301

Amenities

parking pool tennis court hot tub bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

UNFURNISHED SPACIOUS 2/2 PLUS LOFT IN KONA SURF AND RACQUET - Spacious Top Floor Corner Unit with Loft and Wrap-Around Lanai - Golf Course View! This unit offers two bed / 2 baths, PLUS A LOFT, in a living area of 1,188 sq.ft. With 324 sq.ft. of wrap-around covered lanai. High vaulted ceilings throughout the unit, which creates a sense of spaciousness. Many windows invite natural light and comfortable breezes from the ocean nearby. Loft space is a bonus space, could be an additional sleeping area. Amenities include Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, and BBQ area.* Access to a small beach nearby.*



Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.712% GE Tax and Utilities.

Water and the Internet included.

6 Month Minimum Lease Required.

UNIT IS UNFURNISHED

***1 Parking Space



Please ensure you can meet our application qualifications BEFORE APPLYING OR REQUESTING A SHOWING (see details below). No refunds given.



To apply online and view our qualifications, please visit our website at www.whpmkona.com/vacancies. Click the Apply Now tab to view requirements.



West Hawaii Property Management, LLC

74-5565 Luhia St. STE 101

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings conducted Monday - Friday. Contact us at #808.339.3649 to get a property address and show times available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4497086)