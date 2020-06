Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home fully furnished with a nice swimming pool. This is fully furnished, turnkey home set up as follow: the master bedroom has a King-sized bed with an attached master bathroom. The second bedroom contains a second King-sized bed. The third room/den and office has two separate twin beds. There is also a Queen sofa-bed in the living room. The master and guest bedroom contain a portable air-conditioning unit as well as one more in the living room. Ceiling fans are located in each room to keep the air flowing smoothly. Three more ceiling fans are located outside on the covered lanai, as well as several portable fans throughout the house.

Plush seating and high, vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining area allow for relaxation and recuperation. Kick back and watch the 46 flat screen smart TV.

No Dogs Allowed



