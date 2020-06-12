All apartments in Kaaawa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

51-009 Lau Place

51-009 Lau Pl · (808) 772-0790
Location

51-009 Lau Pl, Kaaawa, HI 96730
Koolauloa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51-009 Lau Place · Avail. Jul 7

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
51-009 Lau Place Available 07/07/20 Remodeled 3 bdrm Home close to Beach! - Available July 7th! Recently remodeled & and just 2 houses from the beach! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with new kitchen, baths floors...everything! Nice ocean views & breezes, large wrap around lanai and a huge covered carport with washer dryer plus tons of parking! A must see! Military welcome.
YouTube Tour: https://youtu.be/PBtkE0GkpNo

1yr lease. Rent $3,250. a month plus $9.50 Liability to Landlord Insurance, $3,250. security deposit. Utilities include sewer, trash. No section 8, smoking, vaping, or pets allowed.

Details & Application Link: https://elitepacificproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/03ad965d-eaec-42ab-a37e-dcb8f5ca04d3

If interested don't hesitate to call! 808 772-0790
Presented by Thomas Wilson (RB-22800)
Elite Pacific Properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51-009 Lau Place have any available units?
51-009 Lau Place has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51-009 Lau Place have?
Some of 51-009 Lau Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51-009 Lau Place currently offering any rent specials?
51-009 Lau Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51-009 Lau Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 51-009 Lau Place is pet friendly.
Does 51-009 Lau Place offer parking?
Yes, 51-009 Lau Place does offer parking.
Does 51-009 Lau Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51-009 Lau Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51-009 Lau Place have a pool?
No, 51-009 Lau Place does not have a pool.
Does 51-009 Lau Place have accessible units?
No, 51-009 Lau Place does not have accessible units.
Does 51-009 Lau Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 51-009 Lau Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51-009 Lau Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51-009 Lau Place does not have units with air conditioning.
