51-009 Lau Place Available 07/07/20 Remodeled 3 bdrm Home close to Beach! - Available July 7th! Recently remodeled & and just 2 houses from the beach! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with new kitchen, baths floors...everything! Nice ocean views & breezes, large wrap around lanai and a huge covered carport with washer dryer plus tons of parking! A must see! Military welcome.

YouTube Tour: https://youtu.be/PBtkE0GkpNo



1yr lease. Rent $3,250. a month plus $9.50 Liability to Landlord Insurance, $3,250. security deposit. Utilities include sewer, trash. No section 8, smoking, vaping, or pets allowed.



Details & Application Link: https://elitepacificproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/03ad965d-eaec-42ab-a37e-dcb8f5ca04d3



If interested don't hesitate to call! 808 772-0790

Presented by Thomas Wilson (RB-22800)

Elite Pacific Properties



No Pets Allowed



