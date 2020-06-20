Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool air conditioning furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator, range/oven, window a/c. Amenities include swimming pool.



Very convenient location, close to lots of stores, restaurants, schools, freeway access, etc.



Long term rental available now at $1400.00 per month. Water and 1 parking stall included in the rent.



Please call (808) 391-0850 (B) SAMLLC to schedule a showing. (Sorry - no pets, no section 8).



(RLNE5796863)