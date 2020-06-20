All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607

725 Piikoi Street · (808) 391-0850
Location

725 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator, range/oven, window a/c. Amenities include swimming pool.

Very convenient location, close to lots of stores, restaurants, schools, freeway access, etc.

Long term rental available now at $1400.00 per month. Water and 1 parking stall included in the rent.

Please call (808) 391-0850 (B) SAMLLC to schedule a showing. (Sorry - no pets, no section 8).

(RLNE5796863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have any available units?
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have?
Some of Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 currently offering any rent specials?
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 pet-friendly?
No, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 offer parking?
Yes, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 does offer parking.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have a pool?
Yes, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 has a pool.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have accessible units?
No, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 does not have accessible units.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have units with dishwashers?
No, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607 has units with air conditioning.
