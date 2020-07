Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights. From amenities to floorplan options, the community staff is ready to match you with your new apartment. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options. Contact us or drop by the leasing office to talk about leasing your next apartment and find your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartment in Honolulu, HI.