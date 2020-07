Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access. We have a beautifully landscaped property with the serenity of shaded walkways, flowering plants and lush green open spaces. All facilities are maintained by Kam IV Apartments’ caring and professional staff that are here to meet all your housing needs! We look forward to providing you with exceptional service that will make you proud to call Kam IV Apartments your home!