All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like Hale Wai Nani.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
Hale Wai Nani
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Hale Wai Nani

287 Wai Nani Way · (808) 731-2873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get 2 weeks free at move in and waived application fees!
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

287 Wai Nani Way, Honolulu, HI 96815
Manoa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hale Wai Nani.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Hale Wai Nani! Your future community offers One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes and is conveniently located in the heart of Waikiki -- 2 blocks from the beach, 1/2 block to bus lines, restaurants, and shopping, and mere miles from the University of Hawaii, downtown, and Diamondhead.

All facilities are maintained by Hale Wai Nani's caring and professional staff who are there to meet all your housing needs! We look forward to providing you with exceptional service that will enhance your living environment every day!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $1,325, 2 Beds: $1,545
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hale Wai Nani have any available units?
Hale Wai Nani doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does Hale Wai Nani have?
Some of Hale Wai Nani's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hale Wai Nani currently offering any rent specials?
Hale Wai Nani is offering the following rent specials: Get 2 weeks free at move in and waived application fees!
Is Hale Wai Nani pet-friendly?
Yes, Hale Wai Nani is pet friendly.
Does Hale Wai Nani offer parking?
Yes, Hale Wai Nani offers parking.
Does Hale Wai Nani have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hale Wai Nani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hale Wai Nani have a pool?
No, Hale Wai Nani does not have a pool.
Does Hale Wai Nani have accessible units?
No, Hale Wai Nani does not have accessible units.
Does Hale Wai Nani have units with dishwashers?
No, Hale Wai Nani does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hale Wai Nani have units with air conditioning?
No, Hale Wai Nani does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hale Wai Nani?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity