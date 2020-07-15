Hale Wai Nani

Lease Length: 6-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $1,325, 2 Beds: $1,545
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per unit.