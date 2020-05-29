All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

999 Wilder Avenue #504

999 Wilder Avenue · (808) 445-7731
Location

999 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 999 Wilder Avenue #504 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
999 Wilder Avenue #504 Available 07/01/20 Rent Reduced - Spacious Furnished 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking with Beautiful View - Welcome to 999 Wilder! 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking unit with 160 sq.ft. lanai. Beautifully remodeled and furnished. Amenities include heated pool, BBQ, recreation room, security and on-site resident manager. There is a community laundry room, but for your convenience the unit is equipped with Bosch washer/dryer. No smoking . No pets. Water, sewer, and trash included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have any available units?
999 Wilder Avenue #504 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have?
Some of 999 Wilder Avenue #504's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Wilder Avenue #504 currently offering any rent specials?
999 Wilder Avenue #504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Wilder Avenue #504 pet-friendly?
No, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 offer parking?
Yes, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 does offer parking.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have a pool?
Yes, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 has a pool.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have accessible units?
No, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 999 Wilder Avenue #504 have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 Wilder Avenue #504 does not have units with air conditioning.
