Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

999 Wilder Avenue #504 Available 07/01/20 Rent Reduced - Spacious Furnished 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking with Beautiful View - Welcome to 999 Wilder! 2 BR/2 BA/2 Parking unit with 160 sq.ft. lanai. Beautifully remodeled and furnished. Amenities include heated pool, BBQ, recreation room, security and on-site resident manager. There is a community laundry room, but for your convenience the unit is equipped with Bosch washer/dryer. No smoking . No pets. Water, sewer, and trash included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4894854)