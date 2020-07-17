990 Ala Nanala St. #15B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking pool putting green bbq/grill guest parking internet access sauna tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!!



Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter and Tripler Medical Center) and the Daniel K Inouye International Airport. Also located nearby is Salt Lake Shopping Center where you'll find shopping and an array of places to dine.



Property features:



*** Unit can be rented with the pictured furniture ***



* Luxury Planks in Living Area

* Wall to Wall Carpets in Bedrooms

* Split System Air Conditioning

* Stacked Front Load Washer / Dryer

* Dishwasher



** One (1) Covered Reserved Parking



** Water/Sewer is included with the rent



** Lease term: 1 Year to start



** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.



** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



(RLNE5880723)