All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

990 Ala Nanala St. #15B

990 Ala Nanala Street · (808) 439-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

990 Ala Nanala Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
sauna
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Franklin Towers / Salt Lake) - Rarely available with only TWO units per floor and loads of amenities!!

Conveniently located near Schools, Military Installations (Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter and Tripler Medical Center) and the Daniel K Inouye International Airport. Also located nearby is Salt Lake Shopping Center where you'll find shopping and an array of places to dine.

Property features:

*** Unit can be rented with the pictured furniture ***

* Luxury Planks in Living Area
* Wall to Wall Carpets in Bedrooms
* Split System Air Conditioning
* Stacked Front Load Washer / Dryer
* Dishwasher

** One (1) Covered Reserved Parking

** Water/Sewer is included with the rent

** Lease term: 1 Year to start

** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.

** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE5880723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have any available units?
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have?
Some of 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B currently offering any rent specials?
990 Ala Nanala St. #15B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B pet-friendly?
No, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B offer parking?
Yes, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B offers parking.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have a pool?
Yes, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B has a pool.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have accessible units?
No, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B has units with dishwashers.
Does 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 990 Ala Nanala St. #15B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity