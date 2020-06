Amenities

parking recently renovated internet access

Upgraded, newly renovated two bedroom, one bath unit on 3rd floor with one assigned parking stall. No pets, no smoking, includes water/sewer. Tenant to pay own electric, cable, internet and phone. Close to Kailani Elem. School and across from Tamashiro Market. On bus line. No pets/smoking. For showings and more information please call Bobbie Sawai at Ivy K Realty, LLC 808-864-1563



