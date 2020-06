Amenities

1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani Available Mid May! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available mid May!

Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!!



Unit comes with one parking stall



Building amenities:

Pool deck

BBQ area

Workout gym

Party room



No smoking

No pets



INCLUDES WATER AND SEWER



Pacific Management Group LLC



(RLNE5779235)