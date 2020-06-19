All apartments in Honolulu
88 Piikoi Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

88 Piikoi Street

88 Piikoi Street · (808) 951-0021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking in the Hawaiki Tower condo. Great amenities including pool, BBQ area and
tennis courts. Conveniently located in Kakaako, across the street from Ala Moana shopping center, close distance
to Ala Moana Beach park, minutes to Waikiki and Ward Villages. No Pets. No Smoking. $30.00 application fee per
Adult/Couple.
No Smoking. No Pets. Application fee $30.00 per adult/couple. Long-term only. Showing by appointment only.
Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-
0021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Piikoi Street have any available units?
88 Piikoi Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Piikoi Street have?
Some of 88 Piikoi Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Piikoi Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Piikoi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Piikoi Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Piikoi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 88 Piikoi Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 Piikoi Street does offer parking.
Does 88 Piikoi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Piikoi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Piikoi Street have a pool?
Yes, 88 Piikoi Street has a pool.
Does 88 Piikoi Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Piikoi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Piikoi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Piikoi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Piikoi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Piikoi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
