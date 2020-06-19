88 Piikoi Street

Amenities
Spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking in the Hawaiki Tower condo. Great amenities including pool, BBQ area and
tennis courts. Conveniently located in Kakaako, across the street from Ala Moana shopping center, close distance
to Ala Moana Beach park, minutes to Waikiki and Ward Villages. No Pets. No Smoking. $30.00 application fee per
Adult/Couple.
Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-
0021