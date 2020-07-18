88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805

Amenities

Live luxuriously in this stunning, fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 parking unit at Hawaiki Tower located in the Ala Moana "superblock", just right across Ala Moana Shopping Center and just minutes from Waikiki. Experience spectacular views from the 28th floor of the city, mountains, ocean, and sunrise. You can enjoy resort-style amenities including swimming pool, spa, big jacuzzi, tennis court, BBQ areas, 35th floor Winter Garden, kids' playground, and many more. At least 6 months of lease.