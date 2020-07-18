All apartments in Honolulu
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805

88 Piikoi Street · (808) 465-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$3,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Live luxuriously in this stunning, fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 parking unit at Hawaiki Tower located in the Ala Moana "superblock", just right across Ala Moana Shopping Center and just minutes from Waikiki. Experience spectacular views from the 28th floor of the city, mountains, ocean, and sunrise. You can enjoy resort-style amenities including swimming pool, spa, big jacuzzi, tennis court, BBQ areas, 35th floor Winter Garden, kids' playground, and many more. At least 6 months of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have any available units?
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have?
Some of 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 currently offering any rent specials?
88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 pet-friendly?
No, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 offer parking?
Yes, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 offers parking.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have a pool?
Yes, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 has a pool.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have accessible units?
Yes, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 has accessible units.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Piikoi St., Unit 2805 has units with air conditioning.
