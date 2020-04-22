Amenities
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZdfzCiSTyc4
DESCRIPTION: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 assigned parking in desired 'Royal Capitol Plaza' on the 27th floor in Kakaako. Rent includes basic cable & water. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, stack W/D, window a/c in living room and bedroom. Additional storage locker available. Amenities include salt water pool, jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ area, exercise room, trash chute, resident manager, guest parking & car wash area. Mini Market on ground floor. Secured entry. Close to Ward Center, Ala Moana, Blaisdell, etc.
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Condominium / Apartment
" Interior Area: 542sf
" Bedrooms: 1
" Bathrooms: 1
" Parking: 1
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" 2 Window Air Conditioners
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Carpet/Tile
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Secured Parking
" Resident Manager
" Security
" Guest Parking
" Pool
" BBQ Area
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" No Pets
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223
(RLNE4079199)