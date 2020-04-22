All apartments in Honolulu
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707

876 Curtis St · (808) 445-9223
Location

876 Curtis St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZdfzCiSTyc4

DESCRIPTION: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 assigned parking in desired 'Royal Capitol Plaza' on the 27th floor in Kakaako. Rent includes basic cable & water. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, stack W/D, window a/c in living room and bedroom. Additional storage locker available. Amenities include salt water pool, jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ area, exercise room, trash chute, resident manager, guest parking & car wash area. Mini Market on ground floor. Secured entry. Close to Ward Center, Ala Moana, Blaisdell, etc.

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Condominium / Apartment
" Interior Area: 542sf
" Bedrooms: 1
" Bathrooms: 1
" Parking: 1

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" 2 Window Air Conditioners
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Carpet/Tile

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Entry
" Secured Parking
" Resident Manager
" Security
" Guest Parking
" Pool
" BBQ Area

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" No Pets
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE4079199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have any available units?
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have?
Some of 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 currently offering any rent specials?
876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 pet-friendly?
No, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 offer parking?
Yes, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 does offer parking.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have a pool?
Yes, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 has a pool.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have accessible units?
No, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 has units with air conditioning.
