876 Curtis St. Unit 2707 Available 07/15/20 1BR/1BA/1 parking in Royal Capitol Plaza. - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ZdfzCiSTyc4



DESCRIPTION: 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 assigned parking in desired 'Royal Capitol Plaza' on the 27th floor in Kakaako. Rent includes basic cable & water. Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, stack W/D, window a/c in living room and bedroom. Additional storage locker available. Amenities include salt water pool, jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ area, exercise room, trash chute, resident manager, guest parking & car wash area. Mini Market on ground floor. Secured entry. Close to Ward Center, Ala Moana, Blaisdell, etc.



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Condominium / Apartment

" Interior Area: 542sf

" Bedrooms: 1

" Bathrooms: 1

" Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" 2 Window Air Conditioners

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Dishwasher

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Carpet/Tile



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Secured Entry

" Secured Parking

" Resident Manager

" Security

" Guest Parking

" Pool

" BBQ Area



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" No Pets

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE4079199)