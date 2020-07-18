801 South Street #2907 Building A

Amenities
801 South Street! 2 Bdrm., 1.5 bathroom, 2 unassigned Pkg., 29th Floor! - Newer 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment with 2 unassigned parking stalls.
Unit is located on the 29th floor and has Ocean and city views.
Small lanai of 43 square feet.
There are 3 split air A/C units in the apartment.
Newer appliances include: Refrigerator, stove/oven and full sized clothes washer/dryer. Mirrored closet doors!
There is a large storage room in the apartment.
Rent includes: Electric up to $150.00 per month + water, sewer, garbage. Tenant pays: internet and tv cable.
There is no furniture included with this rental.
No pets-animals of any type and non-smokers only
Tenant is required to provide a Renter's Insurance Policy when signing a lease.
Unit is available: 7/1/2020 for a one year lease.
For information or to arrange a showing call: 808-957-0776 or 808-428-0266.
(RLNE3496878)