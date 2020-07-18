All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

801 South Street #2907 Building A

801 South St · (808) 957-0776
Location

801 South St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 South Street #2907 Building A · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
801 South Street! 2 Bdrm., 1.5 bathroom, 2 unassigned Pkg., 29th Floor! - Newer 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment with 2 unassigned parking stalls.
Unit is located on the 29th floor and has Ocean and city views.
Small lanai of 43 square feet.
There are 3 split air A/C units in the apartment.
Newer appliances include: Refrigerator, stove/oven and full sized clothes washer/dryer. Mirrored closet doors!
There is a large storage room in the apartment.
Rent includes: Electric up to $150.00 per month + water, sewer, garbage. Tenant pays: internet and tv cable.
There is no furniture included with this rental.
No pets-animals of any type and non-smokers only
Tenant is required to provide a Renter's Insurance Policy when signing a lease.
Unit is available: 7/1/2020 for a one year lease.
For information or to arrange a showing call: 808-957-0776 or 808-428-0266.

(RLNE3496878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have any available units?
801 South Street #2907 Building A has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have?
Some of 801 South Street #2907 Building A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South Street #2907 Building A currently offering any rent specials?
801 South Street #2907 Building A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South Street #2907 Building A pet-friendly?
No, 801 South Street #2907 Building A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A offer parking?
Yes, 801 South Street #2907 Building A offers parking.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 South Street #2907 Building A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have a pool?
No, 801 South Street #2907 Building A does not have a pool.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have accessible units?
No, 801 South Street #2907 Building A does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South Street #2907 Building A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 South Street #2907 Building A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 South Street #2907 Building A has units with air conditioning.
