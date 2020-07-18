All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 801 S. King Street, #3705.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
801 S. King Street, #3705
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

801 S. King Street, #3705

801 S King St · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

801 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 801 S. King Street, #3705 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
$2,000 - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Parking-One Archer Lane, High Floor with ocean/mountain views - One bedroom unit on the 37th floor with stunning views. All appliances including washer/dryer. Central air conditioning, includes water/sewer, basic cable. 1-assigned parking stall. Pool, spa, entertainment room, BBQ, picnic areas, car wash area. Long term lease only. No pets, no smoking. Renters Insurance required.

MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check

TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Cable/Internet
--Electricity
--Telephone

To schedule a showing, please call (808) 484-3305 or email claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4109700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have any available units?
801 S. King Street, #3705 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have?
Some of 801 S. King Street, #3705's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S. King Street, #3705 currently offering any rent specials?
801 S. King Street, #3705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S. King Street, #3705 pet-friendly?
No, 801 S. King Street, #3705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 offer parking?
Yes, 801 S. King Street, #3705 offers parking.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S. King Street, #3705 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have a pool?
Yes, 801 S. King Street, #3705 has a pool.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have accessible units?
No, 801 S. King Street, #3705 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S. King Street, #3705 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 S. King Street, #3705 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 S. King Street, #3705 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 801 S. King Street, #3705?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHonolulu 2 Bedroom Apartments
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Apartments
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity