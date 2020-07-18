801 S. King Street, #3705

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool air conditioning clubhouse hot tub

$2,000 - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Parking-One Archer Lane, High Floor with ocean/mountain views - One bedroom unit on the 37th floor with stunning views. All appliances including washer/dryer. Central air conditioning, includes water/sewer, basic cable. 1-assigned parking stall. Pool, spa, entertainment room, BBQ, picnic areas, car wash area. Long term lease only. No pets, no smoking. Renters Insurance required.



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord reference

--Criminal Background Check



TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:

--Cable/Internet

--Electricity

--Telephone



To schedule a showing, please call (808) 484-3305 or email claire.owens@locationshawaii.com

Locations LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



No Pets Allowed



