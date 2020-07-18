801 S. King Street, #3705

Amenities
$2,000 - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Parking-One Archer Lane, High Floor with ocean/mountain views - One bedroom unit on the 37th floor with stunning views. All appliances including washer/dryer. Central air conditioning, includes water/sewer, basic cable. 1-assigned parking stall. Pool, spa, entertainment room, BBQ, picnic areas, car wash area. Long term lease only. No pets, no smoking. Renters Insurance required.
MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check
TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Cable/Internet
--Electricity
--Telephone
To schedule a showing, please call (808) 484-3305 or email claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4109700)