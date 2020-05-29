801 S King Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest parking lobby

One Archer Lane-Panoramic Mountain views from all rooms of this 31st floor 2 bed/2 bath/2 Assigned Parking (tandem). Modern open floor plan. Master suite w/walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Central AC for your comfort or take advantage of the trade wind breezes. Welcoming lobby, Keyed entry, Security, Pool, Jacuzzi, Deck w/ BBQ area,Meeting/Library room, Bicycle storage room, Car Wash area, Trash chute, Guest Parking. Convenient Locale near Ward /Kakaako area, Straub Hospital, Blaisdell Center, & access to H-1 freeway. No pets, No Smoking of any kind in or on the property. $25 per adult application fee, Tenants HO-4 insurance required. Water/sewer incl. Serious inquiries w/good credit/references. (Photos prior to current tenant) Some amenities may be restricted due to Covid-19.