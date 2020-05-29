All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like
801 S King Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
801 S King Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:10 AM

801 S King Street

801 South King Street · (808) 548-2366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

801 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
lobby
One Archer Lane-Panoramic Mountain views from all rooms of this 31st floor 2 bed/2 bath/2 Assigned Parking (tandem). Modern open floor plan. Master suite w/walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Central AC for your comfort or take advantage of the trade wind breezes. Welcoming lobby, Keyed entry, Security, Pool, Jacuzzi, Deck w/ BBQ area,Meeting/Library room, Bicycle storage room, Car Wash area, Trash chute, Guest Parking. Convenient Locale near Ward /Kakaako area, Straub Hospital, Blaisdell Center, & access to H-1 freeway. No pets, No Smoking of any kind in or on the property. $25 per adult application fee, Tenants HO-4 insurance required. Water/sewer incl. Serious inquiries w/good credit/references. (Photos prior to current tenant) Some amenities may be restricted due to Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 801 S King Street have any available units?
801 S King Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 S King Street have?
Some of 801 S King Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S King Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 S King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S King Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 S King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 801 S King Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 S King Street does offer parking.
Does 801 S King Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 S King Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S King Street have a pool?
Yes, 801 S King Street has a pool.
Does 801 S King Street have accessible units?
No, 801 S King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 S King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 S King Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 S King Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 BedroomsHonolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully MoiliiliKalihi PalamaMakiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific UniversityKapiolani Community CollegeHonolulu Community College