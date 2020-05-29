617 Hausten Street

Amenities

parking some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more.



Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.00 per month + $1400.00 Security Deposit. Utilities included are water, sewer & refuse. This is a non-smoking unit. Long term lease. Sorry no pets. $22.00 Application fee.



Contact Rhonda Hutchinson, (RS) Lic 77932 of Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9235 (Direct) to schedule Social Distancing/Virtual Tour viewing of property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.