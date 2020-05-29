All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

617 Hausten Street

617 Hausten Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more.

Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.00 per month + $1400.00 Security Deposit. Utilities included are water, sewer & refuse. This is a non-smoking unit. Long term lease. Sorry no pets. $22.00 Application fee.

Contact Rhonda Hutchinson, (RS) Lic 77932 of Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9235 (Direct) to schedule Social Distancing/Virtual Tour viewing of property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Hausten Street have any available units?
617 Hausten Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 617 Hausten Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 Hausten Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Hausten Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 Hausten Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 617 Hausten Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 Hausten Street does offer parking.
Does 617 Hausten Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Hausten Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Hausten Street have a pool?
No, 617 Hausten Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 Hausten Street have accessible units?
No, 617 Hausten Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Hausten Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Hausten Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Hausten Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Hausten Street does not have units with air conditioning.
