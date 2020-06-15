All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 611 University Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
611 University Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:25 AM

611 University Avenue

611 University Avenue · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Mccully - Moiliili
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

611 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4- 1 bedroom, 1 bath units available, street parking only, utilities included. Coin operated laundry on premises. Units have been painted, upgraded, lanai's.

Excellent location! Minutes away from bus stops, schools, shopping, and much more.....

NO PETS, NO SMOKING!

Application Fee of $22 is required for applicants over 18 years of age.

Contact Sherie Hitchcock (RS) #57968/Marie Hansen Properties - #593-2735

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 University Avenue have any available units?
611 University Avenue has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 University Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 University Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 University Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 University Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 611 University Avenue offer parking?
No, 611 University Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 611 University Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 University Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 University Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 University Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 University Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 University Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 University Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 University Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 University Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 University Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 611 University Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity