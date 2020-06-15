611 University Avenue

Amenities
4- 1 bedroom, 1 bath units available, street parking only, utilities included. Coin operated laundry on premises. Units have been painted, upgraded, lanai's.
Excellent location! Minutes away from bus stops, schools, shopping, and much more.....
NO PETS, NO SMOKING!
Application Fee of $22 is required for applicants over 18 years of age.
Contact Sherie Hitchcock (RS) #57968/Marie Hansen Properties - #593-2735
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.