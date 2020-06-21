All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006

600 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 · Avail. Jun 22

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/22/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 2016
Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 covered Garage stalls & Storage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,300.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit

Smartly designed for a modern lifestyle, this bright unit in Kakaako has everything - views of the ocean, Honolulu Harbor, mountain and city views seen from your floor-to-ceiling windows and the expansive lanai. 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking with a garage storage locker. Close proximity Downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki. Newer appliances including full size washer and dryer. Split air conditioners.

Amenities:
Infinity heated pool, whirlpool, rec deck, BBQ grills, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room. 24-hour security, controlled-access entry and gated parking.

Available June 22nd, 2020
Lease term: 1-year lease

Includes:
Water/sewer
Basic cable and Wi-Fi.

Sorry - no pets, no smoking.
Renter's insurance required

To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161
Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®
RS-46925
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

