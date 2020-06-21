Amenities
600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/22/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 2016
Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 covered Garage stalls & Storage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $3,300.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Smartly designed for a modern lifestyle, this bright unit in Kakaako has everything - views of the ocean, Honolulu Harbor, mountain and city views seen from your floor-to-ceiling windows and the expansive lanai. 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking with a garage storage locker. Close proximity Downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki. Newer appliances including full size washer and dryer. Split air conditioners.
Amenities:
Infinity heated pool, whirlpool, rec deck, BBQ grills, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room. 24-hour security, controlled-access entry and gated parking.
Available June 22nd, 2020
Lease term: 1-year lease
Includes:
Water/sewer
Basic cable and Wi-Fi.
Sorry - no pets, no smoking.
Renter's insurance required
To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161
Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®
RS-46925
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
(RLNE4943417)