600 Ala Moana Blvd #2006 Available 06/22/20 The Collection 600 Ala Moana Blvd, #2006 $3300 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 2016

Sq Footage: 879 Sq. Ft + 77 SQ. Ft Lanai.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 covered Garage stalls & Storage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $3,300.00

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit



Smartly designed for a modern lifestyle, this bright unit in Kakaako has everything - views of the ocean, Honolulu Harbor, mountain and city views seen from your floor-to-ceiling windows and the expansive lanai. 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking with a garage storage locker. Close proximity Downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki. Newer appliances including full size washer and dryer. Split air conditioners.



Amenities:

Infinity heated pool, whirlpool, rec deck, BBQ grills, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room. 24-hour security, controlled-access entry and gated parking.



Available June 22nd, 2020

Lease term: 1-year lease



Includes:

Water/sewer

Basic cable and Wi-Fi.



Sorry - no pets, no smoking.

Renter's insurance required



To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3161

Gavin Baer, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®

RS-46925

Locations, LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



