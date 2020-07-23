All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
555 South Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:08 PM

555 South Street

555 South Street · (808) 439-8510
Location

555 South Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Keauhou Place. Two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is now available at the highly desirable Keauhou Place. Conveniently located between Kakaako and downtown Honolulu. The kitchen features wood laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. This unit features and in-unit washer and dryer, a dining nook, wall-to-wall carpet throughout. Located on a high floor end unit with amazing views of the city and coastline. Building amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, community room, and exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 South Street have any available units?
555 South Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 South Street have?
Some of 555 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 555 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 555 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 555 South Street offers parking.
Does 555 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 South Street have a pool?
Yes, 555 South Street has a pool.
Does 555 South Street have accessible units?
No, 555 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
