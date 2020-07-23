555 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Keauhou Place. Two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is now available at the highly desirable Keauhou Place. Conveniently located between Kakaako and downtown Honolulu. The kitchen features wood laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances. This unit features and in-unit washer and dryer, a dining nook, wall-to-wall carpet throughout. Located on a high floor end unit with amazing views of the city and coastline. Building amenities include swimming pool, BBQ area, community room, and exercise room.