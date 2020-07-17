All apartments in Honolulu
5090 Likini Street

5090 Likini Street · No Longer Available
Location

5090 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Country Club Plaza. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 secured parking, Pool. Tennis court, close to Tripler Army Hosp, Ft. Shafter, Pearl Harbor, Hon. Intl. Airport or Hickam AFB. No Pets, Sec. 8 or Smoking in unit. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5090 Likini Street have any available units?
5090 Likini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 5090 Likini Street currently offering any rent specials?
5090 Likini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5090 Likini Street pet-friendly?
No, 5090 Likini Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 5090 Likini Street offer parking?
Yes, 5090 Likini Street offers parking.
Does 5090 Likini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5090 Likini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5090 Likini Street have a pool?
Yes, 5090 Likini Street has a pool.
Does 5090 Likini Street have accessible units?
No, 5090 Likini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5090 Likini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5090 Likini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5090 Likini Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5090 Likini Street does not have units with air conditioning.
