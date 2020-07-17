5090 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI 96818 Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Country Club Plaza. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 secured parking, Pool. Tennis court, close to Tripler Army Hosp, Ft. Shafter, Pearl Harbor, Hon. Intl. Airport or Hickam AFB. No Pets, Sec. 8 or Smoking in unit. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5090 Likini Street have any available units?
5090 Likini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 5090 Likini Street currently offering any rent specials?
5090 Likini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.