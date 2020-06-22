All apartments in Honolulu
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905.
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905

500 University Avenue · (808) 487-1561
Location

500 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry. Secure building w/Resident Manager & 24 Hour Security, heated pool, air conditioned fitness center, outside BBQs & tropical picnic area, Meeting Room can be reserved. 1 assigned uncovered parking. Remodeled kitchen w/refrigerator, stainless steel sink, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven. Covered lanai, full sized washer & dryer in uni., Ceiling fan, easy to clean ceramic tile flooring, mirrored closet doors. Water, sewer, trash, hot water, parking, Association Fees and sales tax all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult. For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson LI property manager at Horita Realty LLC ( RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have any available units?
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have?
Some of 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 currently offering any rent specials?
500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 pet-friendly?
No, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 offer parking?
Yes, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 does offer parking.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have a pool?
Yes, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 has a pool.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have accessible units?
No, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905 has units with air conditioning.

