500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905.

Amenities
Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry. Secure building w/Resident Manager & 24 Hour Security, heated pool, air conditioned fitness center, outside BBQs & tropical picnic area, Meeting Room can be reserved. 1 assigned uncovered parking. Remodeled kitchen w/refrigerator, stainless steel sink, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven. Covered lanai, full sized washer & dryer in uni., Ceiling fan, easy to clean ceramic tile flooring, mirrored closet doors. Water, sewer, trash, hot water, parking, Association Fees and sales tax all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult. For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson LI property manager at Horita Realty LLC ( RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5474508)