500 UNIVERSITY AVE #905.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Fantastic location - Gorgeous views overlooking park, Ala Wai Canal. Fantastic mountain breezes, walk to Waikiki, close to Ala Moana Mall, minutes to HI entry. Secure building w/Resident Manager & 24 Hour Security, heated pool, air conditioned fitness center, outside BBQs & tropical picnic area, Meeting Room can be reserved. 1 assigned uncovered parking. Remodeled kitchen w/refrigerator, stainless steel sink, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven. Covered lanai, full sized washer & dryer in uni., Ceiling fan, easy to clean ceramic tile flooring, mirrored closet doors. Water, sewer, trash, hot water, parking, Association Fees and sales tax all included in rent. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult. For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson LI property manager at Horita Realty LLC ( RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5474508)