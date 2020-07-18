All apartments in Honolulu
445 Seaside Avenue #2815
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

445 Seaside Avenue #2815

445 Seaside Avenue · (808) 221-2123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 Seaside Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views. Secure Clean Studio with Large Open Lanai , Full Bath, Kitchen with Cook Top, Fully Furnished, All Utilities included Flat Screen TV, High Speed Internet and Cable . Amenities Galore Recreation deck on the 6th floor with Pool, BBQ, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Fitness room and Convenience Store Too! Great for College Students, Traveling Nurse, or Snow birds, Feel free to inquire for Monthly rates, TAT & GET will Apply for short term rentals under 6 months. 12 month lease includes all taxes at $1850.00 per month Offered by Hawaii Dream Realty LLC (RB-19373)  TA#-080-621-5680-01  445 Seaside Ave. 2815 Honolulu, Hi. 96815 30 night minimum rental
Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views. Secure Clean Studio with Large Open Lanai , Full Bath, Kitchen with Cook Top, Fully Furnished, All Utilities included Flat Screen TV, High Speed Internet and Cable . Amenities Galore Recreation deck on the 6th floor with Pool, BBQ, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Fitness room and Convenience Store Too! Great for College Students, Traveling Nurse, or Snow birds, Feel free to inquire for Monthly rates, TAT & GET will Apply for short term rentals under 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have any available units?
445 Seaside Avenue #2815 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have?
Some of 445 Seaside Avenue #2815's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Seaside Avenue #2815 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 pet-friendly?
No, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 offer parking?
No, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 does not offer parking.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have a pool?
Yes, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 has a pool.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have accessible units?
Yes, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 has accessible units.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Seaside Avenue #2815 has units with air conditioning.
