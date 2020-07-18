445 Seaside Avenue #2815

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access sauna

Island Colony Waikiki, Stunning High Floor Ocean, Ala Wai Canal, Golf Course and Diamond Head Views. Secure Clean Studio with Large Open Lanai , Full Bath, Kitchen with Cook Top, Fully Furnished, All Utilities included Flat Screen TV, High Speed Internet and Cable . Amenities Galore Recreation deck on the 6th floor with Pool, BBQ, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Fitness room and Convenience Store Too! Great for College Students, Traveling Nurse, or Snow birds, Feel free to inquire for Monthly rates, TAT & GET will Apply for short term rentals under 6 months. 12 month lease includes all taxes at $1850.00 per month Offered by Hawaii Dream Realty LLC (RB-19373) TA#-080-621-5680-01 445 Seaside Ave. 2815 Honolulu, Hi. 96815 30 night minimum rental

