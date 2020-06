Amenities

This modern, beautiful home features breathtaking views of Ala Wai Canal, Diamond Head, and the ocean. Enjoy sunsets from your spacious lanai, two full size beds, renovated kitchenette, and full, modern bath equipped with ice cold ac, WiFi, and cable. You're a few blocks away from the world-famous Waikiki strip, and all of the shops, restaurants, activities and nightlife the area has to offer. 1-6 month lease. Fully furnished, all utilities included, parking may be available for rent.