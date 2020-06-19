445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Clean and MOVE IN READY for this great 1 bedroom apartment with laminate flooring through-out which was renovated in Aug 2017. Great Views & breezes from the lanai plus split A/C unit for those who like it cold. Located in the heart of Waikiki with endless shopping and dining all around. Close to the beach just a short walk away.



Available NOW. No smoking allowed inside or on lanai, no pets, long term only 6 months min (one year preferred). Rental includes one assigned parking stall #60 (in back of building). Electric, water, sewer, trash and cable/internet included with rent.

Please visit www.OahuRentalServices.com to showing a viewing or apply.

Rosalei Condominium has a lovely pool, community laundry & has secured FOB entry. Unit remodeled August 2017. No smoking permitted inside or on lanai.