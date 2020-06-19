All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1

445 Kaiolu Street · (808) 223-0429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 Kaiolu Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Clean and MOVE IN READY for this great 1 bedroom apartment with laminate flooring through-out which was renovated in Aug 2017. Great Views & breezes from the lanai plus split A/C unit for those who like it cold. Located in the heart of Waikiki with endless shopping and dining all around. Close to the beach just a short walk away.

Available NOW. No smoking allowed inside or on lanai, no pets, long term only 6 months min (one year preferred). Rental includes one assigned parking stall #60 (in back of building). Electric, water, sewer, trash and cable/internet included with rent.
Please visit www.OahuRentalServices.com to showing a viewing or apply.
Rosalei Condominium has a lovely pool, community laundry & has secured FOB entry. Unit remodeled August 2017. No smoking permitted inside or on lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have any available units?
445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have?
Some of 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 has a pool.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 Kaiolu St. #1113 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
