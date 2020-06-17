All apartments in Honolulu
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A

4340 Pahoa Avenue · (808) 738-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4340 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahalas premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall. Stunning views of Koko Head, Diamond Head and the Kahala coastline. 23rd floor unit in a boutique setting of only 4 units per floor. Many tasteful features, including enclosed lanai, new carpet and flooring throughout, new paint, new window coverings, new light and plumbing fixtures, new kitchen appliances, new granite countertops,central a/c and built in shelvings. The complex maintains its elegance with classic touches such as 24 hour door man service and security, resident manager, pool and sauna, mezzanine level library and gym. The location cant be beat with Kahala Mall as our neighbor. Come experience living at its finest! Sorry, pets are not permitted in this property, Application fee to apply. Available for immediate occupancy.

For Showings, please contact Ronalyn Reyes at 738-3107/ ronalyn.reyes@locationshawaii.com or Dorothy Vo at 738-3152/ dorothy.vo@locationshawaii.com

Showings are Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 4:30pm. No Holiday or Weekend Showings.

(RLNE5533184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have any available units?
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have?
Some of 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Pahoa Ave #23A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A does offer parking.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have a pool?
Yes, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A has a pool.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have accessible units?
No, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4340 Pahoa Ave #23A has units with air conditioning.
