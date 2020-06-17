4340 Pahoa Ave #23A

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool sauna

Kahala's Premiere Condominium - 3 bed/2 bath! - Kahalas premiere condominium, The Regency at Kahala, offers an opportunity to rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1-reserved parking stall. Stunning views of Koko Head, Diamond Head and the Kahala coastline. 23rd floor unit in a boutique setting of only 4 units per floor. Many tasteful features, including enclosed lanai, new carpet and flooring throughout, new paint, new window coverings, new light and plumbing fixtures, new kitchen appliances, new granite countertops,central a/c and built in shelvings. The complex maintains its elegance with classic touches such as 24 hour door man service and security, resident manager, pool and sauna, mezzanine level library and gym. The location cant be beat with Kahala Mall as our neighbor. Come experience living at its finest! Sorry, pets are not permitted in this property, Application fee to apply. Available for immediate occupancy.



For Showings, please contact Ronalyn Reyes at 738-3107/ ronalyn.reyes@locationshawaii.com or Dorothy Vo at 738-3152/ dorothy.vo@locationshawaii.com



Showings are Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 4:30pm. No Holiday or Weekend Showings.



(RLNE5533184)