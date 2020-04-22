All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:38 AM

425 South Street

425 South Street · (808) 596-8777
Location

425 South Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2804 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Fully furnished interior designed, 2bdrm/2 bath unit with approx. 1470 sf of living area + 150 sf covered lanai. Beautiful Ocean and mountain views with central A/C. Rental rate $3695/mo. with 2 covered parking stalls. Great amenities: Pool, fitness center, huge recreational area, BBQ area, Gazebo, pool, sauna and more. 24 hrs. Security and more. Conveniently located, walking distance to downtown financial district, bus line, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Military Bases, airport and freeway. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 South Street have any available units?
425 South Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 South Street have?
Some of 425 South Street's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 425 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 South Street does offer parking.
Does 425 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 South Street have a pool?
Yes, 425 South Street has a pool.
Does 425 South Street have accessible units?
No, 425 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 South Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 South Street has units with air conditioning.
