425 South Street

Amenities
Fully furnished interior designed, 2bdrm/2 bath unit with approx. 1470 sf of living area + 150 sf covered lanai. Beautiful Ocean and mountain views with central A/C. Rental rate $3695/mo. with 2 covered parking stalls. Great amenities: Pool, fitness center, huge recreational area, BBQ area, Gazebo, pool, sauna and more. 24 hrs. Security and more. Conveniently located, walking distance to downtown financial district, bus line, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Military Bases, airport and freeway. Sorry no pets.