All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 425 South St #2104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
425 South St #2104
Last updated May 16 2019 at 11:47 AM

425 South St #2104

425 South St · (808) 596-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

425 South St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425 South St #2104 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
internet access
One Waterfront Towers - located between downtown and Kakaako. - Only minutes' from where you work. The neighborhood is your playground. Dinner at restaurants right out your front door. It's all beautifully balanced in a way you've never felt before.

Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or walk to dinner in the neighborhood. One Waterfront Towers is a resort-style building near downtown and Kakaako. Come see for yourself, visit our unit for a personal tour and experience. You might just find the balance in life you've been looking for.

Right across the street you will discover Restaurant Row, host to many upscale eateries. Ruth's Chris, Vino Italian Tapas and Wine Bar, and The Row Bar to name a few. Behind the building is SALT, a new boutique shopping mall with many options to choose from.

Breathtaking mountain and harbor views from the comfort of your bedrooms and living room!

Furnished
1,470 sq ft
155 sq ft lanai
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1 reserved covered parking stall

All stainless steel appliances to include:
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher

Amenities: Central A/C, Pool, Secured Building

Utilities INCLUDED: Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer, basic cable
TENANT pays: Telephone, internet

$35 Application Fee per adult
NO PETS
NO SMOKING

For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Jeff Minster at 808-675-1183 or jminster@honpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4783197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 South St #2104 have any available units?
425 South St #2104 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 South St #2104 have?
Some of 425 South St #2104's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 South St #2104 currently offering any rent specials?
425 South St #2104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 South St #2104 pet-friendly?
No, 425 South St #2104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 425 South St #2104 offer parking?
Yes, 425 South St #2104 does offer parking.
Does 425 South St #2104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 South St #2104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 South St #2104 have a pool?
Yes, 425 South St #2104 has a pool.
Does 425 South St #2104 have accessible units?
No, 425 South St #2104 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 South St #2104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 South St #2104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 South St #2104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 South St #2104 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 425 South St #2104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity