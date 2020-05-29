425 South St #2104

Amenities
One Waterfront Towers - located between downtown and Kakaako. - Only minutes' from where you work. The neighborhood is your playground. Dinner at restaurants right out your front door. It's all beautifully balanced in a way you've never felt before.
Live in style surrounded by great design and amenities. Lounge by the pool or walk to dinner in the neighborhood. One Waterfront Towers is a resort-style building near downtown and Kakaako. Come see for yourself, visit our unit for a personal tour and experience. You might just find the balance in life you've been looking for.
Right across the street you will discover Restaurant Row, host to many upscale eateries. Ruth's Chris, Vino Italian Tapas and Wine Bar, and The Row Bar to name a few. Behind the building is SALT, a new boutique shopping mall with many options to choose from.
Breathtaking mountain and harbor views from the comfort of your bedrooms and living room!
Furnished
1,470 sq ft
155 sq ft lanai
2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1 reserved covered parking stall
All stainless steel appliances to include:
Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Amenities: Central A/C, Pool, Secured Building
Utilities INCLUDED: Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer, basic cable
TENANT pays: Telephone, internet
$35 Application Fee per adult
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Jeff Minster at 808-675-1183 or jminster@honpm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4783197)