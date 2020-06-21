All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 410 Nahua Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
410 Nahua Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:45 AM

410 Nahua Street

410 Nahua Street · (808) 222-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

410 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
possible RENT TO OWN - Perfect Waikiki location and a short walk to the International Market Place and Beautiful Waikiki Beach. This is a larger corner unit, remodeled in 2014 and looks brand new. There is a Washer/Dryer in the unit, bathtub, AC, and an onsite Resident Manager. Fully Furnished just bring your Suitcase! The building is Secured and has Video as well. Enjoy living the Waikiki Life and you don't even need a car! Tenant pays electric. Basic Cable and Internet & Water. No smoking, No parking. Pet negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Nahua Street have any available units?
410 Nahua Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Nahua Street have?
Some of 410 Nahua Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Nahua Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Nahua Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Nahua Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Nahua Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 Nahua Street offer parking?
No, 410 Nahua Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 Nahua Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Nahua Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Nahua Street have a pool?
No, 410 Nahua Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Nahua Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Nahua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Nahua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Nahua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Nahua Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Nahua Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 410 Nahua Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity