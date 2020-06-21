410 Nahua Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

possible RENT TO OWN - Perfect Waikiki location and a short walk to the International Market Place and Beautiful Waikiki Beach. This is a larger corner unit, remodeled in 2014 and looks brand new. There is a Washer/Dryer in the unit, bathtub, AC, and an onsite Resident Manager. Fully Furnished just bring your Suitcase! The building is Secured and has Video as well. Enjoy living the Waikiki Life and you don't even need a car! Tenant pays electric. Basic Cable and Internet & Water. No smoking, No parking. Pet negotiable.