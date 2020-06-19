400 Hobron Lane

Amenities
Flexible rental terms and electricity included! Located between Waikiki and Ala Moana sits Villa on Eaton Square just a block from the beach and walking distance to parks, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy the resort like amenities included a rooftop pool, bbq
area, sundeck, sauna, and exercise room. This one bedroom one bath unit overlooks the Ala Wai Canal, Convention
Center, and partial ocean views and features an upgraded bathroom, washer, dryer and dishwasher inside of the
unit. Comes with gated covered parking, cameras, smoke detectors, and 24 hr security guard service. Come take a
look today before it's too late!