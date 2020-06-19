All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
400 Hobron Lane
400 Hobron Lane

400 Hobron Lane · (808) 377-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Flexible rental terms and electricity included! Located between Waikiki and Ala Moana sits Villa on Eaton Square just a block from the beach and walking distance to parks, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy the resort like amenities included a rooftop pool, bbq
area, sundeck, sauna, and exercise room. This one bedroom one bath unit overlooks the Ala Wai Canal, Convention
Center, and partial ocean views and features an upgraded bathroom, washer, dryer and dishwasher inside of the
unit. Comes with gated covered parking, cameras, smoke detectors, and 24 hr security guard service. Come take a
look today before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Hobron Lane have any available units?
400 Hobron Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Hobron Lane have?
Some of 400 Hobron Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Hobron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
400 Hobron Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Hobron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 400 Hobron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 400 Hobron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 400 Hobron Lane does offer parking.
Does 400 Hobron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Hobron Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Hobron Lane have a pool?
Yes, 400 Hobron Lane has a pool.
Does 400 Hobron Lane have accessible units?
No, 400 Hobron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Hobron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Hobron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Hobron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Hobron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
