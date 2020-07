Amenities

granite counters dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

W Hotel inspired design in this newly remodeled and fully upgraded designer condo at a value price. Everything is new. Travertine floors throughout. The kitchen includes granite countertops Italian glass tile backsplash, and dishwasher.



The bath includes a vessel sink and marble top vanity with a large walk-in shower. All located in the heart of Waikiki one block from the Royal Hawaiian with incredible views from the 21st floor. Enjoy luxury sheets and plush towels. This fully equipped condo includes a designated underground parking place.