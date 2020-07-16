3254 Olu Street

Amenities

Bedroom for rent , available for occupancy July 23rd. Your own shower/bathroom and toilet. Share the kitchen and living room with 2 other tenants. Furnished with bed , refrigerator, stove oven, microwave and complete utensils. A cozy dining and sitting areas with TV and dining sets. Monthly rent $990 includes water, sewer, electric and Cable. Street parking. Provided with washer/dryer for use of residents.Long Term lease, one year. Above Kapahulu Avenue, near Safeway, restaurants, bus line, Diamond Head, Kapiolani Community College and Waikiki. Unit for one person only . No pets. Showing by appointment only. Call Agent - Amy.