3254 Olu Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

3254 Olu Street

3254 Olu Street · No Longer Available
Location

3254 Olu Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bedroom for rent , available for occupancy July 23rd. Your own shower/bathroom and toilet. Share the kitchen and living room with 2 other tenants. Furnished with bed , refrigerator, stove oven, microwave and complete utensils. A cozy dining and sitting areas with TV and dining sets. Monthly rent $990 includes water, sewer, electric and Cable. Street parking. Provided with washer/dryer for use of residents.Long Term lease, one year. Above Kapahulu Avenue, near Safeway, restaurants, bus line, Diamond Head, Kapiolani Community College and Waikiki. Unit for one person only . No pets. Showing by appointment only. Call Agent - Amy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Olu Street have any available units?
3254 Olu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 3254 Olu Street have?
Some of 3254 Olu Street's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Olu Street currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Olu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Olu Street pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Olu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3254 Olu Street offer parking?
No, 3254 Olu Street does not offer parking.
Does 3254 Olu Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Olu Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Olu Street have a pool?
No, 3254 Olu Street does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Olu Street have accessible units?
No, 3254 Olu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Olu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Olu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Olu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Olu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
