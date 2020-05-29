3138 Waialae Avenue

Amenities

Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site. A microwave and a refrigerator are in your room, and the room can be furnished at your needs. Rent is $900.00/month includes electricity and internet, and more. No smoking. Street parking is readily available. Must be cat friendly and be conscious to hygiene. If you need a simple lifestyle, this unit is for you. Conveniently located near bus line, University of Hawaii (Free bus ride), Chaminade University (5 min walking), Kapiolani Community College, restaurants, shopping etc. Highly desirable building with amenities such as 24 hrs security, pool, clubhouse, exercise room, and huge park with basketball court and tennis court. Unbeatable location on the St. Louis campus close to Waialae Kahala area.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786529)