Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3138 Waialae Avenue

3138 Waialae Avenue · (808) 375-1041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3138 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Off Campus housing - Property Id: 274776

Private clean, & quiet studio room to occupy; bathroom to share with house guests. Kitchen and laundry are on site. A microwave and a refrigerator are in your room, and the room can be furnished at your needs. Rent is $900.00/month includes electricity and internet, and more. No smoking. Street parking is readily available. Must be cat friendly and be conscious to hygiene. If you need a simple lifestyle, this unit is for you. Conveniently located near bus line, University of Hawaii (Free bus ride), Chaminade University (5 min walking), Kapiolani Community College, restaurants, shopping etc. Highly desirable building with amenities such as 24 hrs security, pool, clubhouse, exercise room, and huge park with basketball court and tennis court. Unbeatable location on the St. Louis campus close to Waialae Kahala area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274776
Property Id 274776

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have any available units?
3138 Waialae Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3138 Waialae Avenue have?
Some of 3138 Waialae Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Waialae Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Waialae Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Waialae Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Waialae Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue offer parking?
No, 3138 Waialae Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3138 Waialae Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Waialae Avenue has a pool.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3138 Waialae Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Waialae Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 Waialae Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 Waialae Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
