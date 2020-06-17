All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

311 Ohua Ave. #1205E

311 Ohua Avenue · (808) 341-6848
Location

311 Ohua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
All Utilities Included Fully furnished, Central AC, Ocean View! What more do you want? 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Three small Lanais - Living-room and each bedroom. Master Bedroom built in King bed built in dresser. Second Bedroom set up for office with futon couch for guest.
House Rules Minimum 6 month lease No Smoking No Pets
Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS-77506
Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB19373
Leisure Heritage is a secure building with 1 designated parking stall and 2 guests stalls. Pool deck, gas BBQ. This building requires minimum 6 month lease so many are long time tenants and owners. No vacationers. Close to beach, and other Waikiki amenities. Leisure Heritage is a quiet 15 story building.
Apply online at OahuRentalServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have any available units?
311 Ohua Ave. #1205E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have?
Some of 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E currently offering any rent specials?
311 Ohua Ave. #1205E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E pet-friendly?
No, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E offer parking?
Yes, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E does offer parking.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have a pool?
Yes, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E has a pool.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have accessible units?
No, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Ohua Ave. #1205E has units with air conditioning.
