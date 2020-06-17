311 Ohua Ave. #1205E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill internet access

All Utilities Included Fully furnished, Central AC, Ocean View! What more do you want? 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Three small Lanais - Living-room and each bedroom. Master Bedroom built in King bed built in dresser. Second Bedroom set up for office with futon couch for guest.

House Rules Minimum 6 month lease No Smoking No Pets

Call 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS-77506

Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB19373

Leisure Heritage is a secure building with 1 designated parking stall and 2 guests stalls. Pool deck, gas BBQ. This building requires minimum 6 month lease so many are long time tenants and owners. No vacationers. Close to beach, and other Waikiki amenities. Leisure Heritage is a quiet 15 story building.

Apply online at OahuRentalServices.com