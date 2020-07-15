All apartments in Honolulu
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place

3045 Ala Napuaa Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2078561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1512 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
lobby
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 2:00 pm
By: CRISTYN
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

HARBOUR RIDGE is a secure partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of 850 square feet and includes 1 assigned parking stall.

Located in the Salt Lake area at 3045 Ala Napuaa Place.

Amenities for this building includes a swimming pool, a private recreation area, Resident manager, on site security, elevators and trash chute. The apartment has a view of the golf course and Moanalua Valley. Central air conditioning is in the unit for your comfort. The kitchen comes complete with refrigerator, range, and disposal. There is also a washer and dryer located in the unit.

Rent for this unit includes water/ sewer, and electricity. TV cable is at tenant’s expense.

Find guest parking in the parking lot on your right and meet the rental agent in front of the lobby entrance.

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 2:00 pm
By: CRISTYN
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have any available units?
3045 Ala Napuaa Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have?
Some of 3045 Ala Napuaa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Ala Napuaa Place currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Ala Napuaa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Ala Napuaa Place pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place offers parking.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place has a pool.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have accessible units?
No, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 Ala Napuaa Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3045 Ala Napuaa Place has units with air conditioning.
