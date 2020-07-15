Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking lobby

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 2:00 pm

By: CRISTYN

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



HARBOUR RIDGE is a secure partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of 850 square feet and includes 1 assigned parking stall.



Located in the Salt Lake area at 3045 Ala Napuaa Place.



Amenities for this building includes a swimming pool, a private recreation area, Resident manager, on site security, elevators and trash chute. The apartment has a view of the golf course and Moanalua Valley. Central air conditioning is in the unit for your comfort. The kitchen comes complete with refrigerator, range, and disposal. There is also a washer and dryer located in the unit.



Rent for this unit includes water/ sewer, and electricity. TV cable is at tenant’s expense.



Find guest parking in the parking lot on your right and meet the rental agent in front of the lobby entrance.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

