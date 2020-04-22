All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3027 Kanu Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3027 Kanu Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3027 Kanu Street

3027 Kanu Street · (808) 591-2155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3027 Kanu Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3027 Kanu Street · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient and Quiet! One story 4 bdrm, 2 bath, level lot - Large 4 bdrm, 2 bath 2500 sq.ft. one story home on level 7,630 sq.ft. low maintenance lot. 2 car covered carport plus lots of parking on driveway and street. Newer carpet, vinyl wood plank flooring, freshly painted inside and out, newer modern kitchen and baths, newer stainless steel range. Large covered enclosed lanai, laundry room, and extra storage room which can be used as a den or rec room.

[LEASE TERMS]

Minimum 1 year lease.
Tenant pays for all utilities & yard service
No Pets. No Smoking. No section 8
**********************************************
COVID 19 UPDATE: Prospective renters must be pre-qualified by remote means in order to make a viewing appointment. Once the application is approved, we will do a virtual showing via FaceTime. If you like the unit, we will email you the Rental Agreement for your digital signing. After the contract is signed, you can pay the rent and security deposit online via your Tenant Portal (from our website).

One application is good for all of our units. Don't need to apply multiple times for multiple properties. However please note that your $20 application fee is non-refundable. Therefore BEFORE you apply and spend money on the application fee, please call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to be sure the application meets the minimum requirements.
**********************************************
Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).

Applicants can apply any time from the Palace Realty website. Copies of picture ID, verifiable income, and non-refundable $20 for each adult required for complete application. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.

A Rental Agreement will NOT be executed until applicant physically views the rental property.

Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;
1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,
2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid via cash, cashier's check or money order.

Available showing times, Applications, additional listings and photos can be viewed at http://www.palacerealty.com. Palace Realty, Inc. RB-6957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3444188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Kanu Street have any available units?
3027 Kanu Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3027 Kanu Street have?
Some of 3027 Kanu Street's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Kanu Street currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Kanu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Kanu Street pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Kanu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3027 Kanu Street offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Kanu Street does offer parking.
Does 3027 Kanu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Kanu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Kanu Street have a pool?
No, 3027 Kanu Street does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Kanu Street have accessible units?
No, 3027 Kanu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Kanu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Kanu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 Kanu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 Kanu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3027 Kanu Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity