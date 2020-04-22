3027 Kanu Street

Amenities

on-site laundry carport stainless steel extra storage carpet range

Convenient and Quiet! One story 4 bdrm, 2 bath, level lot - Large 4 bdrm, 2 bath 2500 sq.ft. one story home on level 7,630 sq.ft. low maintenance lot. 2 car covered carport plus lots of parking on driveway and street. Newer carpet, vinyl wood plank flooring, freshly painted inside and out, newer modern kitchen and baths, newer stainless steel range. Large covered enclosed lanai, laundry room, and extra storage room which can be used as a den or rec room.



[LEASE TERMS]



Minimum 1 year lease.

Tenant pays for all utilities & yard service

No Pets. No Smoking. No section 8

COVID 19 UPDATE: Prospective renters must be pre-qualified by remote means in order to make a viewing appointment. Once the application is approved, we will do a virtual showing via FaceTime. If you like the unit, we will email you the Rental Agreement for your digital signing. After the contract is signed, you can pay the rent and security deposit online via your Tenant Portal (from our website).



One application is good for all of our units. Don't need to apply multiple times for multiple properties. However please note that your $20 application fee is non-refundable. Therefore BEFORE you apply and spend money on the application fee, please call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to be sure the application meets the minimum requirements.

Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).



Applicants can apply any time from the Palace Realty website. Copies of picture ID, verifiable income, and non-refundable $20 for each adult required for complete application. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.



A Rental Agreement will NOT be executed until applicant physically views the rental property.



Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;

1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,

2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid via cash, cashier's check or money order.



Available showing times, Applications, additional listings and photos can be viewed at http://www.palacerealty.com. Palace Realty, Inc. RB-6957



