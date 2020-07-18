Amenities

3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 Available 07/29/20 Country Club Village 6, Two Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2 Pkg stalls! - One of the newest buildings in Salt Lake! Builit in 2008, this end unit is a Makai/Ewa corner unit with golf course views from the bedrooms. Enjoy the amenities of the pool, BBQ area, large open grass spaces, and jogging path. Includes 3 window a/c units, 3 ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Easy access to Tripler, Kaiser, and downtown.



• Minimum 1 year lease.

• Rent includes water & sewer.

• No pets. No section 8.

COVID 19 UPDATE: Ready to get the keys? How can we minimize the risk of exposure to all parties, while house hunting during this pandemic?



TRUE INTEREST: We must do everything we can to ensure you have true interest in the home prior to scheduling a showing. This means doing more due diligence PRIOR to requesting a showing. "Walk thru” the house via the video tour from our website www.palacerealty.com & check out the photos. Drive-by the property to check out the neighborhood. Inquire about items that are important to you or might be deal-breakers i.e. timing, when can you start paying rent? Do you expect the landlord to “hold” the unit for you?



PRE-SCREENED: We don’t want to waste anyone’s time and jeopardize your safety. What is your credit score? What is your gross income? Text or email proof of income to (808) 256-8901 or chrystal@palacerealty.com.

Follow these guidelines to help minimize exposure to all parties involved.



SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:

Finally, we must take care to be respectful during showings. Practice sanitary precautions, by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. As for groups of people, only TWO decision-makers may attend.



Call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to get started!



¦ Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).



¦ A complete application at www.palacerealty.com requires copies of your picture ID and verifiable income. Cost to apply is $20 and is non-refundable. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.



¦ Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;

1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,

2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid online via Tenant Portal.

Palace Realty Inc., RB-6957



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2587170)