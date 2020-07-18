All apartments in Honolulu
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801

3009 Ala Makahala Place · (808) 479-9384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3009 Ala Makahala Place, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 Available 07/29/20 Country Club Village 6, Two Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2 Pkg stalls! - One of the newest buildings in Salt Lake! Builit in 2008, this end unit is a Makai/Ewa corner unit with golf course views from the bedrooms. Enjoy the amenities of the pool, BBQ area, large open grass spaces, and jogging path. Includes 3 window a/c units, 3 ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Easy access to Tripler, Kaiser, and downtown.

¦¦¦¦ [LEASE TERMS] ¦¦¦¦
• Minimum 1 year lease.
• Rent includes water & sewer.
• No pets. No section 8.
*************************************
COVID 19 UPDATE: Ready to get the keys? How can we minimize the risk of exposure to all parties, while house hunting during this pandemic?

TRUE INTEREST: We must do everything we can to ensure you have true interest in the home prior to scheduling a showing. This means doing more due diligence PRIOR to requesting a showing. "Walk thru” the house via the video tour from our website www.palacerealty.com & check out the photos. Drive-by the property to check out the neighborhood. Inquire about items that are important to you or might be deal-breakers i.e. timing, when can you start paying rent? Do you expect the landlord to “hold” the unit for you?

PRE-SCREENED: We don’t want to waste anyone’s time and jeopardize your safety. What is your credit score? What is your gross income? Text or email proof of income to (808) 256-8901 or chrystal@palacerealty.com.
Follow these guidelines to help minimize exposure to all parties involved.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:
Finally, we must take care to be respectful during showings. Practice sanitary precautions, by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. As for groups of people, only TWO decision-makers may attend.

Call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to get started!

*****************************************
¦ Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).

¦ A complete application at www.palacerealty.com requires copies of your picture ID and verifiable income. Cost to apply is $20 and is non-refundable. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.

¦ Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;
1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,
2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid online via Tenant Portal.
Palace Realty Inc., RB-6957

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2587170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have any available units?
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have?
Some of 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 offer parking?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 has a pool.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have accessible units?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 has units with air conditioning.
