Amenities
3009 Ala Makahala Place, #801 Available 07/29/20 Country Club Village 6, Two Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2 Pkg stalls! - One of the newest buildings in Salt Lake! Builit in 2008, this end unit is a Makai/Ewa corner unit with golf course views from the bedrooms. Enjoy the amenities of the pool, BBQ area, large open grass spaces, and jogging path. Includes 3 window a/c units, 3 ceiling fans, washer/dryer in the unit, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Easy access to Tripler, Kaiser, and downtown.
¦¦¦¦ [LEASE TERMS] ¦¦¦¦
• Minimum 1 year lease.
• Rent includes water & sewer.
• No pets. No section 8.
*************************************
COVID 19 UPDATE: Ready to get the keys? How can we minimize the risk of exposure to all parties, while house hunting during this pandemic?
TRUE INTEREST: We must do everything we can to ensure you have true interest in the home prior to scheduling a showing. This means doing more due diligence PRIOR to requesting a showing. "Walk thru” the house via the video tour from our website www.palacerealty.com & check out the photos. Drive-by the property to check out the neighborhood. Inquire about items that are important to you or might be deal-breakers i.e. timing, when can you start paying rent? Do you expect the landlord to “hold” the unit for you?
PRE-SCREENED: We don’t want to waste anyone’s time and jeopardize your safety. What is your credit score? What is your gross income? Text or email proof of income to (808) 256-8901 or chrystal@palacerealty.com.
Follow these guidelines to help minimize exposure to all parties involved.
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:
Finally, we must take care to be respectful during showings. Practice sanitary precautions, by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. As for groups of people, only TWO decision-makers may attend.
Call Chrystal S.K. Wong, RB-16499 at (808) 256-8901 to get started!
*****************************************
¦ Approval based on credit, income, debt & background check. Credit score minimum 625 or no credit score. No bankruptcy, collections and delinquencies considered. Gross monthly income needs to be verifiable at 2 to 3 times the rent depending on credit score (cash income is not counted).
¦ A complete application at www.palacerealty.com requires copies of your picture ID and verifiable income. Cost to apply is $20 and is non-refundable. It is recommended that you physically see the unit before applying.
¦ Please be aware that a qualified application does NOT reserve or guarantee the right to the unit for occupancy until;
1. Rental Agreement has been signed by both Landlord and Tenants,
2. Security Deposit and First Months rent paid online via Tenant Portal.
Palace Realty Inc., RB-6957
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2587170)