3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913

3009 Ala Makahala Place · (808) 439-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3009 Ala Makahala Place, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking, Country Club Village 6 -

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

** Golf Course Views
** Wood design vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom
** Carpeted living room and bedrooms
** Window covering
** Air Conditioner in Living Room and Bedroom
** Washer / Dryer in the unit
** One (1) Unreserved Parking Stall
** Easy Access to H1 Freeway

** Lease Term: 1 Year to Start

** Water/Sewer is included with the rent

** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.

** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE2260923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have any available units?
3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have?
Some of 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 does offer parking.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 has a pool.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have accessible units?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913 has units with air conditioning.

