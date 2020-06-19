3009 Ala Makahala Pl. #913.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool air conditioning guest parking internet access

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking, Country Club Village 6 -



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED!



FEATURES INCLUDE:



** Golf Course Views

** Wood design vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom

** Carpeted living room and bedrooms

** Window covering

** Air Conditioner in Living Room and Bedroom

** Washer / Dryer in the unit

** One (1) Unreserved Parking Stall

** Easy Access to H1 Freeway



** Lease Term: 1 Year to Start



** Water/Sewer is included with the rent



** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.



** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



(RLNE2260923)