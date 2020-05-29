2873 South King Street, Unit 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Moiliili 3rd floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium Recently Renovated - Unit:



We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking, 3rd floor condominium. This unit has been recently renovated with new dark plank flooring, paint and cabinets. The living space is full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows that lead to the 80 square foot balcony. The building is well managed and the residents respect and care for each other.



This unit is located in the Moiliili area. Moiliili is a well-established community centrally located within Honolulu. Restaurants, cafes, bars, grocery shopping, fitness centers, a post office and specialty store are all within a short walk. White sand beaches, green mountain hikes, waterfalls, shopping centers, schools and colleges are all within a five minute drive.



Within 5 minutes from:



Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Diamond Head, Manoa, Kaimuki, Kahala, Moiliili, Kakaako, Punahou, Iolani, University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu Community College, Kapiolani Community College, Chaminade.



Appliances include:



Range/oven, refrigerator, and coin washer/dryer.



Utilities:



Water and Sewer fees are paid by the owner. The tenant is responsible for any other utilities and services.



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



No pets or smoking allowed.



One year minimum lease term.



Doug Wong (R)

Manage Hawaii LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5492040)