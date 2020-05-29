All apartments in Honolulu
2873 South King Street, Unit 305

2873 South King Street · (808) 797-2090
Location

2873 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Moiliili 3rd floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium Recently Renovated - Unit:

We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking, 3rd floor condominium. This unit has been recently renovated with new dark plank flooring, paint and cabinets. The living space is full of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows that lead to the 80 square foot balcony. The building is well managed and the residents respect and care for each other.

This unit is located in the Moiliili area. Moiliili is a well-established community centrally located within Honolulu. Restaurants, cafes, bars, grocery shopping, fitness centers, a post office and specialty store are all within a short walk. White sand beaches, green mountain hikes, waterfalls, shopping centers, schools and colleges are all within a five minute drive.

Within 5 minutes from:

Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Diamond Head, Manoa, Kaimuki, Kahala, Moiliili, Kakaako, Punahou, Iolani, University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu Community College, Kapiolani Community College, Chaminade.

Appliances include:

Range/oven, refrigerator, and coin washer/dryer.

Utilities:

Water and Sewer fees are paid by the owner. The tenant is responsible for any other utilities and services.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No pets or smoking allowed.

One year minimum lease term.

Doug Wong (R)
Manage Hawaii LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have any available units?
2873 South King Street, Unit 305 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have?
Some of 2873 South King Street, Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
2873 South King Street, Unit 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 does offer parking.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2873 South King Street, Unit 305 does not have units with air conditioning.
