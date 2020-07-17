Amenities

Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.



Project: Kulanui Hale

Address: 2860 Waialae Avenue, #104

Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom

Bathroom: 1 Bathroom

Parking: 1 Parking

Square Feet: 415 SF

Rent: $1.400.00

Security Deposit: $1,400.00

Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals.

No Section 8 or any other government assistance programs.

Utilites: Tenant pays for Electricity, Cable, Internet and telephone.

Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.

Smoking: No smoking or e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.

Insurance: Proof of Renter’s insurance Required

Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Microwave.

Laundry Facility: There is a laundry facility within the complex, which is privately owned and operated. Hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.



Description: This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit which is close to the University of Hawaii and Chaminade University of Honolulu. If you are a student at either University of Hawaii or Chaminade, it’s a great location, as it’s in the vicinity of both colleges. It’s also located close to eateries, drug stores and the market. Water, sewage and parking included in rent.



Property Manager:

Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

Office:

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 30206

Honolulu, Hawaii 96820

Phone: (808) 354-0960



Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please contact the property manager, Gavin Shiraishi to schedule showing of the unit.



Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com

Application Fee: $32.50 per application, per adult

