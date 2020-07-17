Amenities
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.
We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Project: Kulanui Hale
Address: 2860 Waialae Avenue, #104
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathroom: 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Square Feet: 415 SF
Rent: $1.400.00
Security Deposit: $1,400.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals.
No Section 8 or any other government assistance programs.
Utilites: Tenant pays for Electricity, Cable, Internet and telephone.
Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.
Smoking: No smoking or e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s insurance Required
Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Microwave.
Laundry Facility: There is a laundry facility within the complex, which is privately owned and operated. Hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.
Description: This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit which is close to the University of Hawaii and Chaminade University of Honolulu. If you are a student at either University of Hawaii or Chaminade, it’s a great location, as it’s in the vicinity of both colleges. It’s also located close to eateries, drug stores and the market. Water, sewage and parking included in rent.
Property Manager:
Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, Hawaii 96820
Phone: (808) 354-0960
Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please contact the property manager, Gavin Shiraishi to schedule showing of the unit.
Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com
Application Fee: $32.50 per application, per adult
Contact us to schedule a showing.