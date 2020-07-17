All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:46 PM

2860 Waialae Avenue

2860 Waialae Avenue · (808) 400-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2860 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96826
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 104 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.

We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

Project: Kulanui Hale
Address: 2860 Waialae Avenue, #104
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathroom: 1 Bathroom
Parking: 1 Parking
Square Feet: 415 SF
Rent: $1.400.00
Security Deposit: $1,400.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals.
No Section 8 or any other government assistance programs.
Utilites: Tenant pays for Electricity, Cable, Internet and telephone.
Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.
Smoking: No smoking or e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s insurance Required
Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Microwave.
Laundry Facility: There is a laundry facility within the complex, which is privately owned and operated. Hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.

Description: This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit which is close to the University of Hawaii and Chaminade University of Honolulu. If you are a student at either University of Hawaii or Chaminade, it’s a great location, as it’s in the vicinity of both colleges. It’s also located close to eateries, drug stores and the market. Water, sewage and parking included in rent.

Property Manager:
Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, Hawaii 96820
Phone: (808) 354-0960

Showings: Showings are done business hours only. No nights or weekends. Please contact the property manager, Gavin Shiraishi to schedule showing of the unit.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com
Application Fee: $32.50 per application, per adult
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have any available units?
2860 Waialae Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Waialae Avenue have?
Some of 2860 Waialae Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Waialae Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Waialae Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Waialae Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Waialae Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Waialae Avenue offers parking.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Waialae Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have a pool?
No, 2860 Waialae Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2860 Waialae Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Waialae Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Waialae Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Waialae Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
