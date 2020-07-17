All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2754 Kuilei St 1903.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2754 Kuilei St 1903
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2754 Kuilei St 1903

2754 Kuilei Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Mccully - Moiliili
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2754 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Rainbow Place - Moiliili/McCully - Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and 1 secured parking stall #133 on 19th floor in Rainbow Place with beautiful views! Centrally located in popular Moiliili/McCully near the Humane Society and University of Hawaii. Included are refrigerator, range/oven, and stacked washer/dryer in unit. Large balcony that runs the length of the unit from living room to the Master Bedroom. Easy stroll to businesses, eating establishments, parks and amenities. Residential street with easy commute to the University of Hawaii, Waikiki and Kahala, East Oahu. Close to public transportation.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Parking
-760 sqft 19th floor unit
-1 assigned parking stall
-washer and dryer in unit

Appliances included are Range/Oven, Microwave oven, Refrigerator and washer/dryer.

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,100/month
Security Deposit: $2,100 due at signing
Available: Now
Utilities: INCLUDED

No smoking, No pets, No Sec 8

Managed by Ascend Properties, LLC RB-19780. Visit 808housing.com for details or to apply for this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3929328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have any available units?
2754 Kuilei St 1903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have?
Some of 2754 Kuilei St 1903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Kuilei St 1903 currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Kuilei St 1903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Kuilei St 1903 pet-friendly?
No, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 offers parking.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have a pool?
No, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 does not have a pool.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have accessible units?
No, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Kuilei St 1903 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Kuilei St 1903 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College