2754 Kuilei St 1903

Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Rainbow Place - Moiliili/McCully - Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and 1 secured parking stall #133 on 19th floor in Rainbow Place with beautiful views! Centrally located in popular Moiliili/McCully near the Humane Society and University of Hawaii. Included are refrigerator, range/oven, and stacked washer/dryer in unit. Large balcony that runs the length of the unit from living room to the Master Bedroom. Easy stroll to businesses, eating establishments, parks and amenities. Residential street with easy commute to the University of Hawaii, Waikiki and Kahala, East Oahu. Close to public transportation.



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Parking

-760 sqft 19th floor unit

-1 assigned parking stall

-washer and dryer in unit



Appliances included are Range/Oven, Microwave oven, Refrigerator and washer/dryer.



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,100/month

Security Deposit: $2,100 due at signing

Available: Now

Utilities: INCLUDED



No smoking, No pets, No Sec 8



Managed by Ascend Properties, LLC RB-19780. Visit 808housing.com for details or to apply for this property.



No Pets Allowed



