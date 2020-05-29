2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605

Amenities

$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 1981

Sq. Footage: 791

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1-Assigned

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,500

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit



Great location near UH, Waikiki, on bus lines, close to supermarkets. Spacious unit with large lanai, view of Diamond Head. Parking garage has height limit, driveway is steep. Amenities include Pool, BBQ, Hot Tub. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!! Sorry no pets, no smoking. 1-Assigned parking.



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord reference

--Criminal Background Check



TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:

--Cable/Internet



To schedule a showing, please call or email

Claire Owens (RS-79014)

claire.owens@locationshawaii.com

(808) 484-3305

Locations LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



No Pets Allowed



