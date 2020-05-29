2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605

Amenities
$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1981
Sq. Footage: 791
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1-Assigned
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Great location near UH, Waikiki, on bus lines, close to supermarkets. Spacious unit with large lanai, view of Diamond Head. Parking garage has height limit, driveway is steep. Amenities include Pool, BBQ, Hot Tub. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!! Sorry no pets, no smoking. 1-Assigned parking.
MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check
TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Cable/Internet
To schedule a showing, please call or email
Claire Owens (RS-79014)
claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
(808) 484-3305
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3781229)