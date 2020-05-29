All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605

2724 Kahoaloha Lane · (808) 738-3100
Location

2724 Kahoaloha Lane, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
$1,500 - 1 Bdrm / 1 Bath / 1-Parking@ Kings Gate UTILITIES INCLUDED - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1981
Sq. Footage: 791
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1-Assigned
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Great location near UH, Waikiki, on bus lines, close to supermarkets. Spacious unit with large lanai, view of Diamond Head. Parking garage has height limit, driveway is steep. Amenities include Pool, BBQ, Hot Tub. UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!! Sorry no pets, no smoking. 1-Assigned parking.

MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:
--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount
--Satisfactory Credit History
--Steady Employment
--Excellent landlord reference
--Criminal Background Check

TENANT PAYS FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:
--Cable/Internet

To schedule a showing, please call or email
Claire Owens (RS-79014)
claire.owens@locationshawaii.com
(808) 484-3305
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3781229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have any available units?
2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have?
Some of 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 does offer parking.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have a pool?
Yes, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 has a pool.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have accessible units?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 Kahoaloha Lane #1605 does not have units with air conditioning.
