Honolulu, HI
2611 Ala Wai Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2611 Ala Wai Boulevard

2611 Ala Wai Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Year Built: 1975
Sq. Footage: 598 Sq. Ft. + 43 Sq. Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Tandem parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,000.00
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In unit

Partly furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 2 assigned tandem parking stalls. MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED including electric and basic cable!! Tenant responsible for Internet. Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, end unit, with no hallway windows. Views of Manoa Valley, Ko'olau Mountain Range and Diamond Head. 43 Sq. Ft. lanai, Window A/Cs in living room and bedroom, large washer/dryer in unit.

No smoking or pets allowed. Available now! $2,000.00/month.
$35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have any available units?
2611 Ala Wai Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have?
Some of 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Ala Wai Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
