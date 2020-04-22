2611 Ala Wai Boulevard

Amenities
Year Built: 1975
Sq. Footage: 598 Sq. Ft. + 43 Sq. Sq. Ft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Tandem parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,000.00
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In unit
Partly furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 2 assigned tandem parking stalls. MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED including electric and basic cable!! Tenant responsible for Internet. Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, end unit, with no hallway windows. Views of Manoa Valley, Ko'olau Mountain Range and Diamond Head. 43 Sq. Ft. lanai, Window A/Cs in living room and bedroom, large washer/dryer in unit.
No smoking or pets allowed. Available now! $2,000.00/month.
$35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.