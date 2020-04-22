2611 Ala Wai Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Year Built: 1975

Sq. Footage: 598 Sq. Ft. + 43 Sq. Sq. Ft.

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 2 Tandem parking stalls

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $2,000.00

Pets Policy: No pets

Laundry: In unit



Partly furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with 2 assigned tandem parking stalls. MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED including electric and basic cable!! Tenant responsible for Internet. Great location on the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki. Minutes from the beach, Honolulu Zoo, and Kapiolani Park. Breezy, end unit, with no hallway windows. Views of Manoa Valley, Ko'olau Mountain Range and Diamond Head. 43 Sq. Ft. lanai, Window A/Cs in living room and bedroom, large washer/dryer in unit.



No smoking or pets allowed. Available now! $2,000.00/month.

$35 application fee. Renter's insurance required.