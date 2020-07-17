All apartments in Honolulu
2542 Date Street
2542 Date Street

2542 Date Street · (808) 735-0045
2542 Date Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
bike storage
car wash area
bbq/grill
air conditioning
in unit laundry
car wash area
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Excellent view of City, Waikiki skyline, mountain, Diamond Head . . . . Great location at out skirt of Waikiki, on bus line, near Iolani School, Safeway.... EZ access to freeway. Cool cross breeze, washer/dryer in unit. Window AC in master bedroom & living room, walk in pantry be the kitchen, built-in closet systems, outdoor lanai, secured cover stall. Secured building w/ BBQ area, pool, car wash area & secured bike rack. No pets, no smoking of any kind. Renter's Insurance required. Non refundable application fee of $25 per adult, current credit report required. Long term rental. Pan Pacific Realty, LLC RB-18855. (808)780-5583

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Does 2542 Date Street have any available units?
2542 Date Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2542 Date Street have?
Some of 2542 Date Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Date Street pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Date Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2542 Date Street offer parking?
No, 2542 Date Street does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 Date Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Date Street have a pool?
Yes, 2542 Date Street has a pool.
Does 2542 Date Street have accessible units?
No, 2542 Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Date Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Date Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Date Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2542 Date Street has units with air conditioning.
