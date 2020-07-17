2542 Date Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area pool bbq/grill bike storage

Excellent view of City, Waikiki skyline, mountain, Diamond Head . . . . Great location at out skirt of Waikiki, on bus line, near Iolani School, Safeway.... EZ access to freeway. Cool cross breeze, washer/dryer in unit. Window AC in master bedroom & living room, walk in pantry be the kitchen, built-in closet systems, outdoor lanai, secured cover stall. Secured building w/ BBQ area, pool, car wash area & secured bike rack. No pets, no smoking of any kind. Renter's Insurance required. Non refundable application fee of $25 per adult, current credit report required. Long term rental. Pan Pacific Realty, LLC RB-18855. (808)780-5583