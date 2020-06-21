2455 Pacific Heights Rd F

Amenities

Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. This architecturally unique property features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the valley, mountain, ocean, and Waikiki skyline. 1 bed/ 1 bath with open floor plan and sliding wall panels that allow for a flexible setup. Newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances. Teak hardwood floors throughout. Ideal location up Pacific Heights road, nestled at the end of a private lane. Conveniently located right off the Pali hwy, and close to the H1. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Honolulu. 5 minutes to Safeway. 10 minutes to the beach.



- Available August 1st

- 6 month / 9 month / 1 year lease options

- utilities included: water, internet

- utilities not included: electricity

- Available furnished or unfurnished

- Shared laundry

- Shared lanai

- Street parking

- Pets allowed

- No smoking



VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/4sRB8i2nEao

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270210

