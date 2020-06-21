All apartments in Honolulu
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F

2455 Pacific Heights Road · (561) 207-0645
Location

2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit F Available 08/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210

Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. This architecturally unique property features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the valley, mountain, ocean, and Waikiki skyline. 1 bed/ 1 bath with open floor plan and sliding wall panels that allow for a flexible setup. Newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances. Teak hardwood floors throughout. Ideal location up Pacific Heights road, nestled at the end of a private lane. Conveniently located right off the Pali hwy, and close to the H1. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Honolulu. 5 minutes to Safeway. 10 minutes to the beach.

- Available August 1st
- 6 month / 9 month / 1 year lease options
- utilities included: water, internet
- utilities not included: electricity
- Available furnished or unfurnished
- Shared laundry
- Shared lanai
- Street parking
- Pets allowed
- No smoking

VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/4sRB8i2nEao
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270210
Property Id 270210

(RLNE5843180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have any available units?
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have?
Some of 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F is pet friendly.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F offer parking?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F does not offer parking.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have a pool?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have accessible units?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F has units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 Pacific Heights Rd F does not have units with air conditioning.
