2455 Pacific Heights Rd F

Unit F Available 08/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights
Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. This architecturally unique property features stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that offer incredible views of the valley, mountain, ocean, and Waikiki skyline. 1 bed/ 1 bath with open floor plan and sliding wall panels that allow for a flexible setup. Newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances. Teak hardwood floors throughout. Ideal location up Pacific Heights road, nestled at the end of a private lane. Conveniently located right off the Pali hwy, and close to the H1. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Honolulu. 5 minutes to Safeway. 10 minutes to the beach.
- Available August 1st
- 6 month / 9 month / 1 year lease options
- utilities included: water, internet
- utilities not included: electricity
- Available furnished or unfurnished
- Shared laundry
- Shared lanai
- Street parking
- Pets allowed
- No smoking
VIEW VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/4sRB8i2nEao
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270210
