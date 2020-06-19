2440 Kuhio Ave #1507.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool garage internet access

Live the good life at the Waikiki Park Heights relaxing by the private pool and enjoying Five Star dining at Hy's Steak House! This 1 bedroom condo has great ocean view, is fully furnished with a king size bed & pull-out couch, and has a fully equipped kitchen too. Perfectly located in the center of Waikiki and includes ONE, ASSIGNED PARKING STALL and walking distance to Waikiki beach, International Market Place, and all that Waikiki has to offer. Plus a secure building with onsite security and fob elevator access and a resident manager also. Offered by Hawaii Dream Realty LLC

Perfect 1 bdrm / 1bth unit- Enjoy increadable ocean views , from your large lanai facing Queens beach & surf spot. Fully furnished with tropical decor and all convienances of home