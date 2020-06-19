All apartments in Honolulu
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2440 Kuhio Ave #1507

2440 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 218-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2440 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Live the good life at the Waikiki Park Heights relaxing by the private pool and enjoying Five Star dining at Hy's Steak House! This 1 bedroom condo has great ocean view, is fully furnished with a king size bed & pull-out couch, and has a fully equipped kitchen too. Perfectly located in the center of Waikiki and includes ONE, ASSIGNED PARKING STALL and walking distance to Waikiki beach, International Market Place, and all that Waikiki has to offer. Plus a secure building with onsite security and fob elevator access and a resident manager also. Offered by Hawaii Dream Realty LLC
Perfect 1 bdrm / 1bth unit- Enjoy increadable ocean views , from your large lanai facing Queens beach & surf spot. Fully furnished with tropical decor and all convienances of home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have any available units?
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have?
Some of 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 does offer parking.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have a pool?
Yes, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 has a pool.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have accessible units?
Yes, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 has accessible units.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2440 Kuhio Ave #1507 has units with air conditioning.

