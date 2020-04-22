2439 Kapiolani Boulevard

Amenities

Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car. Apartment is turn key with "as is" furniture, that is just missing bed mattresses and a TV. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, oven, and washing machine (does not have a dryer). Floors are laminate throughout and each bedroom comes with a ceiling fan.



To schedule a showing, please go to: https://kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing/

You can also call Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 to schedule. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval (small pets or no pets preferred) and may come with a $50/pet/month pet fee. Water, sewer, trash, and ELECTRICITY included! Please note, if you choose to get an AC, there is an $80/month fee from the building.



$10 application fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

