Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

2439 Kapiolani Boulevard

2439 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 664-1244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 302 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car. Apartment is turn key with "as is" furniture, that is just missing bed mattresses and a TV. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, oven, and washing machine (does not have a dryer). Floors are laminate throughout and each bedroom comes with a ceiling fan.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing/
You can also call Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 to schedule. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval (small pets or no pets preferred) and may come with a $50/pet/month pet fee. Water, sewer, trash, and ELECTRICITY included! Please note, if you choose to get an AC, there is an $80/month fee from the building.

$10 application fee

Apply or schedule: https://kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have any available units?
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have?
Some of 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2439 Kapiolani Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
