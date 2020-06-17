2427 Kuhio Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included garage recently renovated gym

This beautifully renovated unit features all of the amenities of the Pacific Monarch Hotel coupled with the comforts of home! Enjoy cozy, modern furniture, ice cold ac, WiFi, cable, a full bath, kitchenette and lanai as well as a posh lobby, rooftop pool, fitness center, laundry room, and paid parking on site. Relax just steps away from the restaurants, shops, activities and nightlife Waikiki has to offer. Just steps away from Waikiki Beach. Looking for around a 1-6 month lease. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Parking can be rented separately.